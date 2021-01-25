Owensboro REAL ID office opens

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Regional Driver Licensing Office in Owensboro has moved into a larger, permanent office. The new office will process applications for REAL ID or standard licenses and ID cards.

Any required driver testing, which is conducted by Kentucky State Police, must have been completed beforehand. Application for a REAL ID must be done in person, with proof of residence, social security and identity at a KYTC regional office.

Those seeking to renew or replace a standard-issue license or ID card can do so by mail or drop-off with the circuit court clerk, provided there has been no change of name or address and the license holder does not require driver testing by Kentucky State Police.

The Owensboro office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applicants may make appointments online at drive.ky.gov. A limited number of workstations will be available to serve walk-ins. Applicants may be asked to wait in their vehicles and will be individually notified when to return to the issuance office to be served.

(This story was originally published on January 25, 2021)