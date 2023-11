HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro Red Devils football team is headed to the State Semifinals and will continue the tradition of having a practice for the community on Thanksgiving morning.

The practice will be held at Rash Stadium, and will be open to the public beginning at 9:00 a.m. Hot chocolate and donuts will be available for fans, and the Red Devils encourage everyone to come out and support as they prepare for their semifinal matchup against Bowling Green.