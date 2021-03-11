Owensboro searching for more firefighters

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Fire Battalion Chief Steve Leonard said the department is looking for more to join their department. He said while the current number of about 100 firefighters has been steady over the years, recruiting is becoming more difficult for fire departments and other industries.

“We are challenged with competing against many multitudes of agencies and businesses across the country, trying to get the right employee. We’re certainly after the right employee,” said Leonard

Leonard said those interested should research what firefighters do since the job is becoming more than just about putting fires out.

(This story was originally published on March 11, 2021)