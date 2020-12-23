Owensboro Health Regional Hospital receives vaccines

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health Regional Hospital received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday night.

The hospital shared a photo of it receiving 4,000 Moderna vaccines. The hospital says it plans to start vaccinating frontline healthcare workers on Thursday at 7 a.m.

Owensboro Health believes the delay was caused by a supply chain issue.

(This story was originally published on December 23, 2020)

