Owensboro teachers, staff to receive COVID-19 vaccine next week

FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labeled with a “Vaccine” sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed “Coronavirus COVID-19” words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Teachers and staff at Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County will soon receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Around 2,300 staff and teachers with DCPS signed up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The first dose will be administered Feb. 5-7 and the 12-14. The second dose will be given March 5-7 and 12-14.

Teachers and staff with Owensboro Public Schools and Catholic Schools will also receive their vaccine on the same dates.

(This story was originally published on January 27, 2021)

