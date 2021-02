OWENSBORO, Ky, (WEHT) – The Owensboro YMCA will be closed until further notice due to a gas leak, officials announced Monday. The gym was evacuated at about 5 p.m. Officials said Atmos Energy arrived and determined that the leaks appeared to be in the boiler and possibly in two of the four gas on-demand water heaters.

(This story was originally published on February 8, 2021)