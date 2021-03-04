Pandemic impacting donations to nonprofits

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A new study shows up to a third of nonprofit groups across the country could close down because of the pandemic. The study by Candid, a philanthropy research group, and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, said about half of nonprofits have six months or less of available cash.

Jordan Wilson of Friends of Sinners in Owensboro said donations from one of their annual fundraisers that had to become a virtual event got less than half of what the event brought in last year.

“For nonprofits, it’s really hurt our donors because so many of our donors feel like the times are uncertain, and they don’t know if they’re going to have the extra money to donate. I would say all nonprofits have been affected in one way or another,” said Wilson.

Wilson also says Owensboro area churches have stepped up donations to cover their downturn in giving.

(This story was originally published on March 4, 2021)