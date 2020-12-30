Paoli Peaks opens Friday

PAOLI, Ind., (WEHT) — Paoli Peaks announces the ski resort will open this week.

On social media, Paoli Peaks said it will be open starting Friday for skiing, tubing, and snowboarding.

Masks and online reservations are required.

Reservations will be limited the first weekend to make room for social distancing.

Paoli Peaks posted passholders should pick up their passes this week at the guest services offices.

(This story was originally published on December 30, 2020)