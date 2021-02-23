Passing stopped Indiana school buses could get pricier

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A bill approved by the state Senate could make it easier to issue tickets for school bus stop-arm violations and increase penalties for those disobeying the law. The measure, authored by Republican Sen. Rick Niemeyer, would allow police to send a citation to the registered owner of a vehicle that illegally passes a stopped school bus without an officer directly witnessing the violation. Current law requires a law enforcement officer to identify the driver of the vehicle and recommend that person be charged with a misdemeanor crime. Under Niemeyer’s plan, violations could instead be captured by stop-arm cameras affixed to school buses, which can document the license plate of an offending vehicle.

