HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- According to Vanderburgh County Dispatch, a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred near Washington Avenue and Hatfield Drive.

Dispatch says that a call came in around 6:45 a.m. of an accident with injuries, where a vehicle had hit a pedestrian. Evansville Police are currently on the scene.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update with more information as it becomes available.