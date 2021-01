MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region is selling tickets for a drawing that will help local families.

After 10 days of selling tickets, the jackpot is above $2,000. The Madisonville-based branch of Habitat plans to hold its drawing on Feb. 12 at noon on its Facebook page. The money will go toward helping Habitat for Humanity in Hopkins County and the surrounding area.

(This story was originally published on January 21, 2021)