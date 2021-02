PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Perry County’s sheriff is back on the job after a tough battle with COVID-19. Sheriff Alan Malone was taken to a hospital in Louisville last month after experiencing complications from the virus. After spending time in a rehabilitation center, he eventually returned home to recover. Malone said he is now doing great but is still easing back into the job.

(This story was originally published on February 22, 2021)