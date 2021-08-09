Perry County Memorial Hospital requires all employees to be fully vaccinated by October

TELL CITY, Ind (WEHT)– Perry County Memorial Hospital announced they will be joining hospitals such as Ascension St. Vincent, Deaconess, and Baptist Health in the decision of making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for its employees.

“We have an obligation to do everything in our power to protect the health and well-being of others and to help end this pandemic.” Bill Bryant, Chief Nursing Officer at PCMH.

All Perry County Memorial Hospital employees will need to be fully vaccinated by October 4. Hospital leaders say more than 76% of all PCMH employees are vaccinated.