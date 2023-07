HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- Perry County Memorial Hospital will resume full operations today, July 5. The Hospital services had previously been limited to only emergency care due to a shooting that took the lives of Tell City Police Officer Sgt. Heather Glenn and a suspect in an incident that occurred in the early hours of Monday July 3.

According to a Facebook post, the Hospital says that the necessary repairs have been made and all services are ready to resume as normal.