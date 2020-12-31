Person charged with murder of Owensboro man

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – A man has been charged with murdering an Owensboro man earlier this month.

Brandon L. Ress, 35, Hawesville, was charged with the murder of Michael S. Crowe, police said Wednesday. Ress is incarcerated in the Breckinridge County Jail.

Crowe, 49, died at the scene of a home in the 1700 block of McCulloch Avenue on Dec. 23. Police found him with a gunshot wound to the neck.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 30, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories