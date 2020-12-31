Person charged with murder of Owensboro man

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – A man has been charged with murdering an Owensboro man earlier this month.

Brandon L. Ress, 35, Hawesville, was charged with the murder of Michael S. Crowe, police said Wednesday. Ress is incarcerated in the Breckinridge County Jail.

Crowe, 49, died at the scene of a home in the 1700 block of McCulloch Avenue on Dec. 23. Police found him with a gunshot wound to the neck.

(This story was originally published on December 30, 2020)

