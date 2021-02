EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A person has died following a Wednesday crash at the intersection of 57 and Kansas Road, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The victim died at a hospital from their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, but preliminary reports point to speed and alcohol as contributing factors, police said. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of family.

(This story was originally published on February 18, 2021)