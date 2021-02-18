Person shot several times in Owensboro during a reported burglary, police say

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A person suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries in Owensboro Thursday after police said the victim was shot in the arm, leg, and torso.

The Owensboro Police Department responded to the 600 block of Maple Street on a reported burglary in progress at about 6:46 p.m. Upon arrival, the victim, a 31-year-old man, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital by EMS.

Police are continuing to investigate. Those with additional information should call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

(This story was originally published on February 18, 2021)