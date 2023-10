HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Evansville Police applied tourniquets to a person, after responding to a shots fired call.

This all happened after Evansville Police were called to the area of Harland Avenue and North Fares just after 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Two tourniquets were applied to the victim, but police did not say if the shots fired were related to the injuries that the person sustained. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.