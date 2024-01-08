HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Indiana Department of Transportation announced that more lane restrictions will be coming to U.S. 41 in Evansville beginning on January 8.

Beginning today, crews will begin restricting traffic on U.S. 41 southbound between Bellemeade Avenue and extending just south of Washington Avenue. The lane restrictions will allow crews to begin working on the second phase of a project to construct a pedestrian bridge near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Washington Avenue.

Traffic in all southbound lanes will be restricted to an 11 foot width, and work will begin on the west side of the roadway. The project is expected to be completed by late 2024.