HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Spring is here and that means springing cleaning, so Piranha Mobile Shredding is offering some help.

On Friday, the company will set up at the Owensboro Sportscenter to shred any of your documents for free.

Shredding will take place from 10am to 1pm in the parking lot.

All Daviess county residents and businesses are eligible to drop off paper for shredding with a 100 pound limit per load.