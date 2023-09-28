HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Emergency crews in both Daviess and Ohio Counties are searching for a small airplane that went missing during last night’s storms.

According to law enforcement, on board that plane are a student pilot and an instructor who were doing touch and go maneuvers at the Owensboro Regional airport. The pair flew to Bowling Green, and while heading back to Owensboro encountered the storms that were moving through the area.

Just before 11:00 p.m. Daviess County officials received an emergency crash detection notification from the Evansville Regional Airport Tower. Crews immediately began their search along the Daviess/Ohio County line, which is taking place in the air and on the ground right now along highway 764 in the Whitesville area.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update as new information becomes available.