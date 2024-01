HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Some Carmi residents will find themselves without electricity for much of the day today.

A planned outage is set to begin at around 8:30 a.m. on January 10 and will affect the areas along Highway Fourteen from Lexington Avenue and west to the Radio Transmission site and will also affect the Sunnybrook subdivision.

During the outage, crews will be making upgrades to the electrical system. The outage is expected to last until about 3:30 p.m.