Police arrest a woman accused of driving while intoxicated with children inside the car

A close-up photo of police lights by night

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)-Indiana State Police arrested a woman after they say she was driving intoxicated with children under the age of 9 inside the vehicle.

Troopers say they stopped a car driving on State Road 64 in Gibson County just before 9 Monday night.

Troopers tell us they detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage and observed two empty alcohol containers in the driver’s door.

Police say the driver, Megan Skidmore, 33, of Princeton, displayed signs of impairment and failed several sobriety tests.

According to a press release, Skidmore had a blood alcohol content of .22%.

Skidmore was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail, where she currently being held on bond.

The children inside the vehicle were released to a family member.

(This story was originally published May 18, 2021)