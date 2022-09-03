WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police responded to a crash on Friday night around 6:33 p.m. on I-64 near the 42 mile marker just east of Lynnville. Police reports say troopers arrived on the scene to find a white 2008 Subaru Impreza off the road and upside down.

According to the authorities, all passengers were properly restrained prior to the crash. Police say Justa Shinn, 33, of Fort Wayne, had only minor injuries but had to be extricated by Lynnville and Pigeon Twp Fire Departments, and her two children who were easily removed only had minor injuries as well

ISP states Shinn was traveling west on I-64 according to reports, and left the road, struck a tree and flipped over. Troopers say a slight odor of marijuana was detected inside the car along with an odor of alcohol on Shinn’s breath. Reports say the passengers were transported to Ascension St Vincent Hospital in Boonville to be treated.

According to police, Shinn displayed signs of impairment and submitted to a blood test which results are still pending. Troopers say they searched her car and found alcohol, two clear baggies with marijuana and marijuana gummies. ISP state her children were taken into protective custody by the Indiana Department of Child Service and Shinn was arrested and taken to Warrick County Jail where she is being held on the following charges: