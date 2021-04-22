Police chase ends in Warrick County

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)-A multi county police chase comes to an end in Warrick county.

According to dispatchers in Evansville, Indiana State Police initiated the pursuit of this vehicle in posey county.

The pursuit eventually entered Vanderburgh County, where deputies joined in.

A short time later, the suspect led officials into Warrick County.

The vehicle eventually ran over stop sticks set up by authorities.

And by the time the suspect stopped near state street in Chandler, all four tires had fallen off the vehicle, but that wasn’t the end.

The suspect then ran into a nearby field and was eventually taken into custody.

We’re told a police officer suffered a minor injury during that foot pursuit.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

(This story was originally published April 22, 2021)