JASPER, In. (WEHT) – The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with the nonprofit Locking Arms for Suicide Awareness to spread their important message by providing the Sheriff’s cruiser with a new look.

For one supporter of this venture, the new look also carries a personal message. Kendra Nichols, the founder and president of Locking Arms, lost her brother to suicide in 2016. At the time, she didn’t know where to turn to for support.

“We did not have anybody locally reach out to our family to tell us of any groups in the area,” she says. “I was not sure how to deal with suicide loss, so I kind of just started doing research on my own.” In order to help families avoid this painful experience, Nichols created the nonprofit.

Lock Arms has what Nichols calls “loss teams” to help families navigate the loss of a loved one. “We will go to the family and answer any questions they have.”

“Dubois County is close knit. To know you have a team like this who can reach out to a family who has been through a devastating event is just more satisfying to us as law enforcement to make sure they can get the help that they need,” says Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter.

The new wrap for Sheriff ‘s cruiser was donated by Wrap Max. It displays the 988 lifeline number surrounded by purple and turquoise, the colors of the suicide prevention ribbon.