Police discover several shell casings after shots fired in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Henderson police respond to reports of multiple gunshots late Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Green River Road around 11 p.m.

Investigators say they found several shell casings at the scene, and after canvasing the area, they say no damage or victims were found.

Witnesses say several potential suspects left the area before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department.

(This story was originally published April 8, 2021)