Police investigating double homicide after married couple found dead in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police tell Eyewitness News they are currently investigating the death of a Mt. Vernon husband and wife.

A family member reportedly went to their parents’ residence located at 727 Mulberry in Mt. Vernon to check up on them. When they went inside, they discovered their parents were dead.

Detectives say they found signs of foul play while investigating, and are currently treating the parents’ deaths as homicide.

The identities of the married couple are said to be release after their autopsy, which will be performed Sunday.

You’re asked to contact ISP or Mt. Vernon Police if you have any information regarding the incident.

This is a developing story.