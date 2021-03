HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials said crews responded to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Henderson Tuesday. It happened on N. Green St. near 12th St. shortly after 8:30 p.m. Officials said an ambulance was called to the scene and the scene was being cleared at about 9:15 p.m.

