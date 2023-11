HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- According to Vanderburgh dispatch, police are investigating a call of a person with a gun near 1500 Lincoln Avenue, the address of Reitz Memorial High School.

According to scanner traffic, police teams are searching the school room by room, but there have been no reports of shots fired.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update with more information as it becomes available.