Police make arrest after woman shot in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Henderson said one woman was shot and they arrested her boyfriend the next day.

Police said they were called to Deaconess Henderson hospital for a gunshot victim Wednesday.

Police said the woman had a gunshot wound through both legs below the knee. She told police she was walking her dog when she was shot.

Police said they spotted her boyfriend driving her car Thursday. When they tried to pull him over, police say he drove off.

Police later found 24-year-old Isaiah Johnson and arrested him.

The victim later told police she was in the car with Johnson when he got made because she wouldn’t let him drive. She said he shot her when they were driving through Henderson Station Apartments.

Johnson faces several charges, including assault and evading police.