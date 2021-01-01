Police patrolling roads for inebriated NYE drivers

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Across the Tri-State, people are saying goodbye to 2020 and ringing in the new year, but law enforcement will be out on the roads making sure people stay safe.

Officers said they’re prepared to be out patrolling Thursday, despite people being encouraged to stay in with COVID-19 concerns looming.

They want to keep an eye out for those getting behind the wheel and driving under the influence. They encourage everyone to be safe tonight and to have a game plan in place to prevent from drinking and driving.

“Definitely encouraging people if they do consume alcohol at parties, please take a cab, seek different forms of transportation, have a designated driver- just kind of prevention measures,” said Sgt. John McQuay with the Evansville Police Department.

Officers said to call the local law enforcement agency if you suspect someone on the road is under the influence.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 31, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS