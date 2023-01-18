EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two men have been arrested after fleeing Evansville Police and Vanderburgh County Sheriffs in a vehicle chase and foot pursuit early Wednesday morning. The chase ended in the area of South Weinbach Avenue, where the suspects ditched the car after it got stuck in the river bottoms and began running from the scene.

Eyewitness News crew on the scene say they saw at least two drones in the air as authorities tried to track down the suspects’ movement. K-9 officers were also on the scene.

The men were apprehended in a wooded area near Highway 41 and I-69 shortly after 5 a.m. Authorities say the men were taken to the hospital to be examined, as they were found cold and wet after attempting to move through water to avoid being caught.

The names of the suspects have not yet been released.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will bring updates as more information becomes available.