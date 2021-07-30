Police treated for injuries after responding to a domestic disturbance

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)– Two Henderson police officers have been injured while trying to arrest a man just before midnight.

HPD says emergency crews were dispatched to a home on South Green Street, late Thursday night, to treat two officers for minor injuries. Police say those officers were trying to arrest Andrew Webb. Officers initially responded to a home where Webb was accused in a domestic disturbance .

Webb is accused of resisting arrest and then physically assaulting the officers. Webb is now in the Henderson County Detention Center and is facing charges including strangulation and assault on a police officer.