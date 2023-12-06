(NEXSTAR) – Now that the leading Republican candidates – with the notable exception of Donald Trump – have faced off Wednesday night in the fourth GOP presidential debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, we want to know who you think won.

Was it Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released Monday showed to be the frontrunner behind former President Donald Trump (albeit at a distant 11%, some 50 points behind Trump)?

Or was it former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who the same poll found to be just one point behind DeSantis? Perhaps a strong showing by Vivek Ramaswamy (6%) or former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (3%) gave one of them the edge as they worked to sway undecided voters and those backing their fellow presidential hopefuls.

Former President Trump‘s lead in the polls is so great that the former president opted not to attend any of the four GOP debates. Trump said he will be hosting a closed-door fundraiser in Florida on Wednesday instead of traveling to Tuscaloosa.

