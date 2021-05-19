Pop-up flea market planned to help vendors impacted by fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A pop-up flea market is planned to benefit vendors impacted by the fire that destroyed the Diamond Flea Market last week.

The event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot.

The Evansville Fire Department responded to the fire around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. Surveillance footage obtained by Evansville Police Detectives showed an individual in the area of the arson when it took place.

Christopher Michael Ligget, 25, of Evansville, was eventually located at a local hotel and brought to Police Headquarters. Police said Ligget confessed to starting the fire. He’s charged with arson.