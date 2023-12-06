HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A small portion of Downtown Evansville remains under a boil advisory this morning following a water main break on Tuesday.

Eyewitness News is told that the advisory was issued for just five properties near the break at Fourth and Sycamore. According to Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials, a one-hundred and fifty year old line was damaged by crews working in the area.

There is no word yet on how long the boil advisory will last, but Eyewitness News will update as new information becomes available.