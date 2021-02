EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Lincoln Avenue between St. Mary’s Drive and Trinity Drive due to a water main break, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility tweeted. The road is closed to all eastbound and westbound traffic. The break is near Evansville State Hospital. EWSU officials are asking for motorists to avoid the area.

(This story was originally published on February 18, 2021)