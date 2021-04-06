Posey County Commissioners could vote on solar ordinance changes

A rooftop is covered with solar panels at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. ConEdison Solutions installed 3,152 solar panels on the roof of Building 293 in 2016. The new panels will generate 1.1 million kilowatt hours of energy per year, according to the mayor’s office. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority provided more than $600,000 in incentives for the project. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)-Commissioners could vote on recommended changes to the county’s solar ordinance Tuesday.

Last week, residents opposed a solar farm project.

Some residents tell Eyewitness News they do not want the project near farmland.

Other residents say they are concerned about property values.

Some of the proposed changes require solar panels to be 300 feet from the foundation of a home or 100 feet from a property line.

Other changes include requiring a six-foot tree buffer between panels and other properties.

This bans industrial solar farms within 500 feet from a school.

The commission meeting begins at around 9 o’clock.

We will have an update if they vote on the project changes today.

(This story was originally published April 6, 2021)