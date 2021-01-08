Posey County councilmember gets backlash for social media post

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A Posey County councilmember is coming under fire for a social media post regarding the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Councilman Aaron Wilson posted on his Facebook earlier this week that he condemns nothing, calling out the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer. His message goes on to say that protesters should storm the capital again next week and that he does not believe this is the last of the violence. The post appears to have been deleted from Wilson’s Facebook page.

Eyewitness News also tried to reach out to Wilson for comment but calls were not returned.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 8, 2021)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS