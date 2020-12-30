Possible Tri-State connection to Nashville explosion

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- There may be a Tri-State connection to the Christmas explosion in Nashville.

A Henderson County man has posted a video to YouTube he says shows an FBI agent at his house the night of December 25th. In the video, the man, who’s reportedly the agent, can be heard saying one of the reasons he’s there is because the RV used in the explosion was once registered in the Henderson County man’s father’s name.

The father can be heard later in the video talking about an RV and when he sold it. In the video, the man and his father are told they’re not being accused of doing anything wrong. They’re then told another reason for the visit is because of comments made on social media by the son, comments critical of AT&T. The video lasts about 20 minutes.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the FBI about the video, but thus far we’ve not heard back from anyone at the FBI.

(This story was originally published on December 29, 2020)

