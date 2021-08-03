Powerball adding Monday night jackpot drawings

(WEHT)– The Hoosier Lottery has announced two new additions to the Powerball drawings. They announced that a new Monday drawing will join the weekly lineup with drawings currently held on Wednesday and Saturday.

A new add-on feature called Double Play will give players another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of 10 million dollars.

Players will be able to purchase the tickets for the first Monday draw starting August 22. The first Double Play draw and Monday draw will be on Monday August 23.