Powerball adding Monday night jackpot drawings

(WEHT)– The Hoosier Lottery has announced two new additions to the Powerball drawings. They announced that a new Monday drawing will join the weekly lineup with drawings currently held on Wednesday and Saturday.
A new add-on feature called Double Play will give players another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of 10 million dollars.
Players will be able to purchase the tickets for the first Monday draw starting August 22. The first Double Play draw and Monday draw will be on Monday August 23.
“With player interests in mind, we have continued to set our sights on exciting and innovative opportunities for the Powerball brand. The game Hoosiers love is even better. Powerball players will have more days to play, less time to wait between drawings and more ways to customize their play.”Executive Director of the Hoosier Lottery and Board President for the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) Sarah Taylor