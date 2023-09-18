HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- After weeks without winners, the Powerball jackpot has swelled back to more than half a billion dollars.

Tonight’s Powerball drawing is currently worth an estimate $638 million, with a cash payout of just over $300 million. The jackpot has been growing since July when someone in Los Angeles purchased a ticket worth one billion dollars.

