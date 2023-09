HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- After no-one matched all six numbers in Monday’s Powerball drawing, someone could become very rich tonight.

The Powerball jackpot is currently sitting at $672 million with a lump sum payout cash option of $320 million. Be sure to have your tickets handy and tune into the CW 7 right after Eyewitness News at Nine this evening for the live drawing.