Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots grow

(WEHT)- It’s a tantalizing prize, the fifth-highest Powerball jackpot at $640 million and the second-highest Mega Millions jackpot at $750 million, at the same time.

Still, the odds are steep. The odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in 302 million, much higher than the odds of someone getting attacked by a bear or struck by lightning. Luckily, the odds of winning the Powerball are slightly better, at 1 in 292 million.

With odds like that, why does anyone bother playing? Indiana University professor Mary Lay explains that, for some people, the potentially massive payout is worth the relatively low cost to play. Still, Lay warns that gambling on the lottery can become an issue. Lay says that some people may take early winnings or beginner’s luck and start to chase their winnings, causing some to bet more and more money.

What should you do if you win? Financial advisor Allie Morrison says people should try to find a good financial professional they’re comfortable with, along with an accountant and a lawyer. The next Mega Millions drawing comes Friday night, with the Powerball following on Saturday.

(This story was originally published on January 14, 2021)