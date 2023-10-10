HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Powerball jackpot is approaching record amounts after nobody matched all six number again in last night’s drawing, making it the 34th drawing without a winner.

That means that Wednesday’s drawing is not worth an estimated $1.73 Billion with the cash option shooting up to a whopping $756 million. The winning numbers from last night were:

16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and a Powerball of 14.

Tomorrow night’s jackpot is now the second largest ever for the game and you can watch the drawing live right after Eyewitness News at 9 on the CW 7.