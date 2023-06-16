HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A Doctor beginning her residency at Riley Hospital for Children, has an amazing story. Newburgh native, Maria Dodson, was a patient at Riley when she was 10 years old. She spent months at the Riley with a heart condition in 2010 and 2011. But today she is Doctor Dodson and is returning to the hospital that helped her heal.

Dr. Dodson majored in neuroscience at the University of Evansville and pursued medical school at Marian University. She says that her heart condition opened the door for her to make a difference in the lives of others.

“Our health is something that a lot of us take for granted, and being here made me realize how good I had it,” says Dr. Dodson. Now Dr. Dodson wants to make make an impact on her patients, using her own experience as a reminder of how she hopes to treat her patients. “I want to be someone you can lean on, to show empathy and compassion, that’s what people really want.”

Dr. Dodson says that her eventual goal is to be a primary physician in the rural parts of Central Indiana, to help get care to the more neglected areas of the state.