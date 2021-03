PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Princeton police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday evening. Police said there was one victim in a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made and the suspect is still at large, police said. Police were still determining the exact location of the crime as of 8 p.m., but said it was on the east end of Princeton.

(This story was originally published on March 29, 2021)