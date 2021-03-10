Princeton Police investigating shooting, suspect arrested

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Princeton Police Chief Derek McGraw tells Eyewitness News one man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting near the intersection of Spruce and Seminary Streets.

McGraw says the victim’s condition is unknown, but he was alert and conscious.

A suspect has been arrested and will have an appearance before a judge Thursday morning.

No names have been released, but we are expecting more details to be released after that appearance.

(This story was originally published on March 10, 2021)