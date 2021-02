PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – A structure fire has broken out Friday evening in the 100 block of East Water Street in Princeton, officials said. The Red Cross has been called to the scene. Princeton Assistant Police Chief Mike Hurt said the fire is under control. Police are considering arson and have a person of interest. Hurt said the fire happened in an old house that has been converted into apartments. There were no injuries reported.

(This story was originally published on February 26, 2021)